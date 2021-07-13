Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for North American Construction Group (NOA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for North American Construction Group (TSE: NOA):
- 6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$23.50 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$22.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2021 – North American Construction Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.
- 6/10/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$23.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – North American Construction Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NOA opened at C$18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$510.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.54. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$21.30.
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3638415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$638,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$3,809,594.88. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,135,391.50. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 and sold 132,100 shares valued at $2,586,894.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
