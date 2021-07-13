Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for North American Construction Group (NOA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for North American Construction Group (TSE: NOA):

6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$23.50 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$22.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – North American Construction Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

6/10/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$23.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – North American Construction Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NOA opened at C$18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$510.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.54. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$21.30.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3638415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$638,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$3,809,594.88. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,135,391.50. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 and sold 132,100 shares valued at $2,586,894.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

