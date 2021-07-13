Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Retail Value has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Research analysts expect that Retail Value will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 36.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Retail Value in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Value by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Retail Value by 82.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Retail Value by 8,615.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

