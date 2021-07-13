Reviewing Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.12 million 8.57 -$14.86 million ($0.37) -34.30 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.52 billion 1.38 -$32.47 million $2.04 71.89

FAT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -73.35% N/A -4.29% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 9.61% 8.61% 1.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of FAT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FAT Brands and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 5 2 0 2.13

FAT Brands presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.96%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus target price of $168.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.78%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats FAT Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 16, 2020, the company operated 663 Cracker Barrel stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

