Revlon (NYSE:REV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

NYSE:REV opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Revlon has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $652.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revlon will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revlon by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Revlon by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Revlon by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revlon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Revlon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

