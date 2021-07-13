Rexnord (RXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. On average, analysts expect Rexnord to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RXN stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.34. Rexnord has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

