Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Research analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE RICE opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Rice Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

