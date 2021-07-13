Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

REPX stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,903. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

