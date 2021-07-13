Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,920 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,190.77 ($80.88).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 6,100 ($79.70) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The stock has a market cap of £98.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.