Ritocoin (RITO) Market Cap Reaches $318,428.05

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $318,428.05 and $96.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00110040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00157537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,154.83 or 1.00336610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00958316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,614,477,308 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,400,967 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.