Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 1,476 Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFM) Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,476 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $34,774.56.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $53,218.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $106,524.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $105,688.00.

Shares of RFM stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

