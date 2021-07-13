RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Sells $71,520.00 in Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $71,520.00.

Shares of RIV stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

