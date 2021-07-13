Robert G/ Brown Sells 65,000 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NYSE:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NYSE:SGRP) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $98,800.00.

SPAR Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. 183,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,375. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.