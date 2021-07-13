Robert Guenthner Sells 5,902 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $370,763.64.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $332,577.70.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $353,588.82.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $331,161.22.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $353,765.88.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.79.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

