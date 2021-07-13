Robert Wares Buys 29,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 29,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$13,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,117,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,352,703.10.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$24,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Robert Wares bought 125,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,250.00.

OM stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,881. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

