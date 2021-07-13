Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBLX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,677 shares of company stock worth $61,039,003.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

