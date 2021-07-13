Robotti Robert Acquires Shares of 7,000 CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $157,390,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 620,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 228,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

