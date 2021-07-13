Robotti Robert Buys 5,000 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Five Point were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Point during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Point by 36.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.
FPH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,480. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
