Robotti Robert Buys 5,000 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Five Point were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Point during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Point by 36.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

FPH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,480. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

