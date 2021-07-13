Robotti Robert Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 1.7% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $188,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 78,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $17,413,000 after buying an additional 40,362 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $2,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.58.

NYSE SE traded up $9.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.00. The company had a trading volume of 61,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.36. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $101.70 and a 1-year high of $297.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of -79.36 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.