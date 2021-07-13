Rock Springs Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,236 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.47% of Abcam worth $20,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Abcam in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abcam by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,235. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65. Abcam plc has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

