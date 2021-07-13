Rock Springs Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.9% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 4.13% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $131,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. 3,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,218. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

