Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $36.85 Million Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,564 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $36,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after buying an additional 106,204 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 82,628 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 113,468 shares during the period.

TVTX traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

