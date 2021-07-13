Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases 55,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.9% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $88,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $660.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $580.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $669.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

