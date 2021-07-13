Rock Springs Capital Management LP Sells 536,300 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP reduced its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,076,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 536,300 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACAD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

