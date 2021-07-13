Roku, Inc. (NYSE:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 22,333 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NYSE:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09.

ROKU stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.01. 57,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,280. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $142.15 and a one year high of $486.72.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

