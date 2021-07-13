Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Cut by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Rollins by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.