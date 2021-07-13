Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 2.5% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $215,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.57. 1,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,785. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $483.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $453.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

