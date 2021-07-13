Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 379.17 ($4.95).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 353.60 ($4.62) on Tuesday. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 268 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.50. The stock has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

