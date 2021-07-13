Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $457,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. 299,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

