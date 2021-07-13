Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 415,443 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.28% of Franco-Nevada worth $544,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.84. The company had a trading volume of 59,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,199. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.75.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.