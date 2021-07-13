Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,310,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $339,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $82.87. 107,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

