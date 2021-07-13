Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CFO Sells $2,524,999.68 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CFO Scott T. Parker sold 29,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $2,524,999.68.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after buying an additional 148,123 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,239,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,324,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.