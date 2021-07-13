SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 56,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,633,680.00.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,588. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,266.25 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after acquiring an additional 765,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 439,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 394,541 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.