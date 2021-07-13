Saleel Awsare Sells 1,581 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NYSE:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NYSE:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46.

SYNA traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.75. 442,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,201. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.63 and a 12 month high of $158.82.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

