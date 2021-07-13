SALT (SALT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27,668.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $17.14 million and $27,668.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.97 or 0.00872477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.