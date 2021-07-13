Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

