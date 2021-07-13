Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 361,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMIIU. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter worth about $800,000.

Shares of CMIIU opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

