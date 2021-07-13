Samlyn Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLHAU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,785,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,015,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,505,000.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

GLHAU opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.