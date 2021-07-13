Samlyn Capital LLC Takes $956,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

