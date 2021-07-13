Samlyn Capital LLC Takes Position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 201,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $104,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.