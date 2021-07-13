Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAXPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $23.67 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.614 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

