Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.