Scotiabank Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.05.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $22.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.61. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 764.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

