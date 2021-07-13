SCRIV NETWORK Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $390.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $35,540.45 and $390.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

