Scrypta (LYRA) Price Tops $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $206,449.71 and $7.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022922 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003450 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,262,194 coins and its circulating supply is 17,462,194 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

