Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 791,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

