Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price (up from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,250.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.21 and a 12-month high of C$5.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.