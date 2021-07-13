Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,381 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.35% of Seer worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth about $2,826,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth about $30,840,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seer by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 41,998 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Seer by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 289,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 201,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Seer by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.23. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Seer’s revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

SEER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

