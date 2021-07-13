Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) Shares Bought by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,170 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Seven Oaks Acquisition were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVOKU. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $10,350,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,555,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,689,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVOKU traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,444. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

