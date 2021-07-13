SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 14,374 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 150.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $955,850.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $720.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.