SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,046 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes stock opened at $163.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.